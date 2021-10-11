3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $650,000

Bright & Sunny custom brick waterfront home with Private Dock. Split bedroom ranch with and open floorplan. Upgraded kitchen w/ss appl and granite, hardwoods & ceramic tile, sunroom overlooking Lake Norman. Huge finished lower level. Great for entertaining. Dual decks w/trex Large cove right off main channel. Quiet location close to I-77, shopping, Lake Norman State Park, Charlotte & Hickory. CURRENT PHOTOS ARE FROM BEFORE THIS OCCUPANT MOVED IN 2020. PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS COMING 9/9.