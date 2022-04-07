3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $65,000

CASH ONLY. MULTIPLE OFFERS/HIGHEST AND BEST 4/2/2022 4PM. Split floor plan home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a large .90 acre lot. Large lot with no HOA gives you endless possibilities to do almost whatever you want. Covered front porch, spacious kitchen and vaulted ceiling in the living room and primary bedroom. Roof 2016. HOME SOLD AS-IS, NEEDS TLC. .