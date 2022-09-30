Welcome to 116 Wheatridge! A wonderful cul-de-sac neighborhood with a rural feel but close to all you need. This one has a lot! True custom build, the kitchen is a cook's dream, you will love preparing meals here. Enjoy a gourmet meal looking out over the private back yard, you may see a deer or two. Or have your morning coffee on the covered back deck listening to the sounds of nature. The primary owner's suite will WOW you for sure. Gorgeous herringbone flooring, dressing area, large soaking tub, walk in closet just a few features, downstairs there is more living space, now a den but could be anything you need.There is a bedroom and full bath as well as a large workshop/storage area, and a second laundry area. Need a second living quarters, room for entertaining? This home has it all! Even room for a pool, see it soon!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $629,900
