Stunning custom brick home on 1.65 acres in a desirable north Statesville community. No HOA + possibilities for multigenerational living or passive income! Luxurious finishes include a hand crafted stone fireplace, stone floors in bathrooms & mudroom, granite counters, & an expansive upper primary suite with a loft & office space. Lower level boasts a bedroom & full bath along with an in law suite with a kitchen/living area, ample bedroom, full bath, & its own back deck. Above the oversized garage with workbench, you'll find a one bed/one bath apartment that can be rented out or connected to main house. If the interior of the home wasn't incredible enough, the exterior will wow you with it's sizeable patio, fenced yard, + mini farm area where the current owners keep chickens, ducks, & bees! From there, the property continues into lush Southern hardwoods with a walking trail to a spring fed creek. Truely a North Carolina oasis and one of a kind property that you won't want to miss!