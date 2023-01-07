3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $600,000

Views, Privacy, Gated and Access to Lake Norman! This “Must See” home is located in a Catawba River front gated community. There is a community boat ramp and you CAN access Lake Norman from this location. Home features an open floorplan with coffered ceiling in the living room. Off the living room you’ll find a screened in back porch and hot tub deck where you can enjoy views of the mountains in the distance and the bend of the Catawba River. Large primary on main with walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub. On the second floor there are endless possibilities with 4 additional flex /bonus rooms, a full bathroom, entertainment space and even an area to install kitchenette. The attached over-sized garage has an additional almost 500sqft above with stairs leading up to the unfinished area. This could be finished out for a guest suite if needed. Low HOA dues at $500 a year and low county taxes. This is a great place to call your “forever home.”