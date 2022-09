3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $589,000

Beautiful, New Construction, 1 Story/Basement, Farmhouse style Home, w/2 car garage, located on private, .96 acre, wooded, level lot w/builder upgrades galore & NO HOA in desirable, Carson Creek Community! Located on a dead end street w/long, estate driveway leading to your Home! Covered, Front Porch! OPEN, AIRY PLAN! LVP flooring in main living spaces! Upgraded, Designer Accent Walls! Upgraded Lighting! Kitchen features quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, custom designer back splash, propane gas cook top & large, walk in pantry! Drop Zone! Primary Bedroom on main! Primary Bath offers soaker tub, frameless glass/tile shower, dual vanity, tile flooring & large walk in closet! Bedroom 2 (Guest Bedroom) on main w/large, Full Bath! Bedroom 3 located on lower level! Private Office/Gym on lower level! Large Family Room w/plumbing for wet bar/kitchenette! Custom, large, sliding glass doors leading to back yard! Large Laundry Room on lower level! Utility Room w/tons of storage!