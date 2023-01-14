3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $574,900

Beautiful, NEW CONSTRUCTION, 1 Story/Basement, Farmhouse, w/2 car garage, located on .85 acre, private, wooded lot! Builder UPGRADES Galore & NO HOA in desirable, Carson Creek Community! Located on dead end street w/long, estate driveway leading you Home! LVP flooring in main living spaces! Upgraded, Designer Accent Walls! Upgraded Lighting! Kitchen features "leathered" black, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, custom back splash, propane gas cook top & pantry! Great Room w/tall cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace w/rustic wooden mantle & built ins on each side of fireplace! Primary Bedroom on main! Primary Bath offers soaker tub, large, tile shower, dual, "leathered, black, granite vanity, tile flooring & large walk in closet! Bedroom 2 (Guest Bedroom) on main w/large, Full Bath! Bedroom 3 located on lower level! Private Office/Gym on lower level! Large Family Room w/plumbing for wet bar/kitchenette! Large Laundry Room on lower level! Utility Room w/tons of storage!