Stunning custom-built home offers single-level living on a large pond-front lot! Beautiful finishes & trendy lighting. The foyer opens to a spacious office and a dining room, while ahead is an impressive open living space with an exposed-beam vaulted ceiling! It includes a great room, breakfast area, and a kitchen with island that will please any gourmet with high-end stainless appliances (6-burner gas range with hood, dishwasher and refrigerator). Just around the corner is a large walk-in pantry with built-ins and an outlet. There is a powder room for guests. The primary suite has a vaulted ceiling with beam, ensuite bath with dual-sink vanity, tiled shower, built-in vanity, water closet, and a walk-in closet with built-ins. 2 spacious secondary bedrooms, each with dual closets. Oversized 2-car garage. You will love the huge covered back porch with a vaulted ceiling and premium water views of the pond! Peaceful country setting, yet just minutes from conveniences.