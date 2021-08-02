3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $550,000

HIGHLY DESIRED Area !! GORGEOUS ALL Brick Two Car Side Load AND ALL Brick Two Car Detached w/Finished Loft Above Situated on One Flat Acre!! Large Open Concept Plan all Refreshed w/New Paint Throughout, Beautiful Spacious Kitchen with New Appliances, Pantry, Computer Nook. Great Room w/SOARING Ceiling, Built In Cabinetry Each side Gas FP, Open to Formal Dining, Separate Large Private Office. Lg. Master BR has Tray Ceiling, New Carpet. MB is Huge w/Very Lg Double Vanity, Jetted Tub & Separate Shower. Closet to Die for!! Convenient Large Laundry w/Tile Flooring. Wrought Iron Railing leading you to Upstairs. The Large Bonus Rm Up could be a Media, Rec, BR. Choice is yours!! Walk In Attic Storage area. Relax/Entertain on All Brick Patio Overlooking Level Lg Backyard Private and Tree Lined in rear. The Two Car Detached Garage has a Finished Room above with Full Bath approx 412 HLA (Man Cave,Craft,Guest House??) Unlimited possibilities. Home is a BEAUTY in a Wonderful Location!! NANCY WILD/Realtor 704.252.1210 Lake Norman Realty, Inc