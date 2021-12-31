3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $550,000

Welcome to Harbor Watch, a beautiful gated waterfront community on Lake Norman. This wooded & secluded neighborhood is only 15 miles away from all major shopping and restaurants. The amenities feature, 2 private islands, day dock slips, a dry storage area for boats and RV's and 2 stocked fishing ponds. Boasting three bedrooms and two bath, this property has new carpets, paint, hot water heater, roof, gutters and deck.The hardwoods have also been refinished and property is wired for a backup generator. The open floor plan is ideal for entertaining. Each bathroom host oversized jacuzzi tubs. This property is a must see, quiet and full of wildlife along with all the joys Lake Norman has to offer.