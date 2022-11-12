 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $531,000

Beautiful, New Construction, 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Farmhouse style home, with 2 car, side load garage, located on private, .82 acre, level lot with builder upgrades galore & NO HOA in desirable, Carson Creek Community! Long estate driveway leading to your Home! Covered Front Porch! Open, Airy Plan! Spacious Kitchen features quartz counters, large center island, stainless steel appliances, custom back splash, gas cook top & walk in pantry! Drop Zone! Large, Open Great Room with extra tall ceilings & gas fireplace! Spacious Primary Bedroom on main level with private Bath! Primary Bath features dual, granite vanity, tiled shower with glass doors, soaker tub & large, walk in closet! Large Laundry Room on main level! Spacious Bedroom 2 & 3 on Upper level with vaulted ceilings! Private Office! Large Bonus Room above Garage! French doors to covered back porch to relax & enjoy the peace & tranquility of your property! Plenty of Room for a Pool in Back Yard!

