HIGHLY DESIRED Area !! GORGEOUS ALL Brick Two Car Side Load AND ALL Brick Two Car Detached w/Finished Loft Above Situated on One Flat Acre!! Large Open Concept Plan all Refreshed w/New Paint Throughout, Beautiful Spacious Kitchen with New Appliances, Pantry, Computer Nook. Great Room w/SOARING Ceiling, Built In Cabinetry Each side Gas FP, Open to Formal Dining, Separate Large Private Office. Lg. Master BR has Tray Ceiling, New Carpet. MB is Huge w/Very Lg Double Vanity, Jetted Tub & Separate Shower. Closet to Die for!! Convenient Large Laundry w/Tile Flooring. Wrought Iron Railing leading you to Upstairs. The Large Bonus Rm Up could be a Media, Rec, BR. Choice is yours!! Walk In Attic Storage area. Relax/Entertain on All Brick Patio Overlooking Level Lg Backyard Private and Tree Lined in rear. The Two Car Detached Garage has a Finished Room above with Full Bath approx 412 HLA (Man Cave,Craft,Guest House??) Unlimited possibilities. Home is a BEAUTY in a Wonderful Location!! NANCY WILD/Realtor 704.252.1210 Lake Norman Realty, Inc
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $530,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near the 143 mile marker.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 40 East near the 144 mile marker.
- Updated
A Troutman Middle School teacher, facing one count of soliciting nude photos from a 15-year-old girl, is now accused of two more charges.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
An investigation into a report of an online scam led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
Lynn Jones of Statesville was one of 13 students in the truck driver training program at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute to…
- Updated
A Statesville man was arrested on two counts of statutory sex offense after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Schools are still out in Iredell County, but more than 1,200 students are a step closer to being ready to return after the Back 2 School Bash …