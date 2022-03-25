Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in historical downtown Statesville! Well built brick and rod iron fence leading up to the home from the sidewalk. Open floor plan with a ton of character. Large living room that has built-ins and a gas fireplace. Beautiful dining room that has space for a large table. Dining room leads into remodeled kitchen that overlooks the large sunroom sitting area. Off of the kitchen is the remodeled butler's pantry. Newer stainless appliances. Basement has a bedroom, bath, and laundry area. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the main level. Plantation shutters with nice custom made curtains that will convey. New paint throughout with many of the lighting fixtures being updated. Exterior wood painted 7/21. New insulation in the attic with a newer vapor barrier installed in the crawl space. This home is in a perfect location downtown! 3D tour attached to listing.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $520,000
