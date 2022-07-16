3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $499,900

This gorgeous home looks and feel brand new throughout. Fabulous wide open floor plan and loaded with beautiful features. The main level boasts luxury LVP floors, 10-foot ceilings, upgraded moldings, and an abundance of natural light. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steal appliances, under cabinet lighting, and a kitchen island. The dining area has beautiful moldings and a great view into the private backyard. Primary on main level has a tile shower and a generous closet. There are 2 additional bedrooms and an office with a closet on the main level. On the second level, you'll be delighted to find a large room with a closet, a HUGE bonus room, and a full bathroom making it perfect for guests, teen hangout area, or a returning college student. Room for a pool. The fully incapsulated walk-in crawl space. Gutter guards on the back, 3-car garage, washtub in the laundry, and irrigation in the front yard. Hurry in!