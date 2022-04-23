Welcome to most desirable Larkin Golf Community! Stunning home on 15th hole of the Golf Course!Great open floorplan ..9 ft ceilings. Home has $56K in upgrades. Kitchen’s fabulous layout offers ample space for the chef in your home. Kitchen boasts oversized island and butlers pantry, adjoining the bright sunlit great room overlooking serene back porch. Ample soft close 42" cabinets, granite counters & black s/s appliances. Bright dining area off kitchen for morning coffee with a view. Large Master bedroom w/ sitting area. Primary bath with double sinks, large closet & linen closet. Head upstairs and enjoy the bonus space/theatre room, huge bedroom w/ walk in closet & full bath. Upper level also has walk in attic space for abundant storage. Oversized fenced backyard has a covered porch and extended patio where you can unwind and enjoy watching the golfers & taking in sunset views. Just bring your furniture ..this home is pristine and move in ready! Seller needs to close after July 11!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $499,900
