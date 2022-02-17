ATTENTION INVESTORS!! Great opportunity for rental property/cash flow. Property located across street listed at 225k. Buyer/Buyer's agent to verify all info including sq. ft. All info based on tax records. Property sold AS-IS. This 1170 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $49,900
