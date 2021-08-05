 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $49,000

Calling investors! This 3br 1ba home just became vacant from a tenant that was there for 25 years. The property needs work from the long tenure of the last tenant but it has potential. Home has a basement/crawlspace. Roof is approximately 5 years old. Rent potential of $800-$1,000/month depending on rehab level. Sold "as-is, where is."

