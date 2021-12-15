3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $485,000

Welcome Home to this charming brick ranch, perfectly situated on 2.38 acres. Nestled away in a serene cul-de-sac but located just a few miles from I-40 and I-77. This home has so much to offer with many features like laminate flooring throughout, spacious bedrooms with jack and jill bathroom and nice size closets. Owner suite has an incredible walk-in closet, stand up shower and garden tub. The kitchen offers custom oak cabinets and a breakfast nook with an abundance of natural light. Enjoy the beautiful backyard from your deck or the above ground saltwater pool. The unfinished basement offers tons of storage space and a wood burning stove. BRAND NEW HVAC installed May 2021. BUT WAIT there's more, the 30X40X12 steel building has electricity and water ,a 10X10 automatic garage door and 20X30 carport. Trust me, you don't want to miss this one!