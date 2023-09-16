Opportunity is knocking! Full brick, new construction custom home in secluded & quiet Carter's Farm, a charming community with large lots, yet close to all Statesville offers. Handsome, corner lot home has a split bedroom plan featuring large rooms and flooded with natural light. Thoughtfully laid out kitchen & oversized island quartz countertops have magnificent veining, and paired with woodgrain & white soft close cabinetry, and a full stainless steel appliance package. Warm and distinctive lighting gives each living space its own identity. LVP flooring through the home with tile bathroom floors. Design inspired primary bathroom cabinet, tile & hardware inspires peaceful moments in the freestanding tub or oversized tile shower. For crisp mornings and casual evenings, an expansive covered porch awaits, featuring a finished wood ceiling, lighting & a fan. The oversized garage comfortably parks 2 vehicles, and the woodgrain metal door adds character. Projected completion on October 15th