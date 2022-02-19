Neutral, welcoming home on large corner lot has no side neighbors! Impressive extra 1350 sf of framed basement space, plumbed for a bath, is ready to finish into Rec, 4th BR, Workout space & more. Flowing main level, beautifully accented with extensive crown molding across the spacious rooms, includes Formal DR, Butler pantry, GR & Brkfast area overlooking the deck & backyard. Kitch has WI pantry, white cabinetry, granite tops, SS appls & stylish pebble glass pendants above a lg eat-in island. An office enjoys privacy French doors. Lg Loft adds a flex space for Media/Rec or relaxing. All Bedrooms up include an Owners Suite w/tray ceiling and large sitting room! Tiled bath has raised height vanity with dual sinks & a must-see WIC. 2nd BR up has private bath. A 3rd full bath serves BR3 & loft. Drop Zone, bsmt & garage shelving add great storage! Sidewalk community w/street lights is 2 miles to Grocery & Pharmacy, close proximity to High School & just 6 miles to either I-40 or I-77!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $470,000
