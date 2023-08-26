To-Be-Built Ranch home close to Lake Norman! This 3 BR/3BAAvery plan has been selected for this homesite, but you can make it your own by choosing all design features from our curated collection of the latest home design elements. The main level includes a spacious primary suite, a secondary bedroom, and a study with French doors. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances including a microwave, dishwasher, and gas range. Enjoy outdoor living on the rear covered patio. The second floor includes a bedroom, a full bath, and a loft. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change. Price includes the base price of the home, lot premium, and all structural options.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $464,000
