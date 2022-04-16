3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $459,000

Gorgeous new construction home located in Shannon Acres! 3 beds and 2 baths with all the extra touches you can't find in today's new homes. Pristine Quartz counter tops, beautiful oak hardwoods, custom tile, and more! The open floor plan creates an air of spaciousness perfect for people in the household or those nights spent hosting friends. Perfect views of the pond are located in the back yard or covered back porch. This home is very well done and offers so much for all types of buyers! Being located in the golf course community affords you the opportunity to join Statesville Country Club and gain access to a community pool, the golf course, tennis courts and more! Don't miss the chance to live in a great community neighborhood with so much to offer!