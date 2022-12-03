3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $450,000

Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman! This 1.5-story Avery plan has three bedrooms, three full baths, and more than 2,500 square feet. The main level includes the primary suite and one secondary bedroom, a study with French doors, and the open kitchen and family room area. The upper floor has a loft, a bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a full bath. The designer kitchen features stone gray cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop. Enjoy outdoor living on the screened rear porch and paver patio with fire pit. Additional upgrades include a gas fireplace in the family room, a luxury shower in the primary bath, tray ceilings in the foyer and primary bedroom, and an upgraded trim package. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.