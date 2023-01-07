 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $449,900

New construction home to be finished approx. 9/2022. Ranch home is nestled on a private 2-acre wooded lot with creek and access to community river lot which allows you an area to fish, walk in a canoe or paddleboard. Home features LVP flooring in the main areas. Formal dining room off of the entry hall and kitchen. Cathedral ceiling in the great room with wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen and breakfast area are open to the great room and feature white cabinetry, granite countertops, SS appliances, and pantry. Split floorplan offers the primary bedroom with his/hers closets and ensuite bath with dual vanities, tub/shower combo, and linen closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have been expanded from it's original floorplan with large closets and access to the full bath off the side hallway. Covered front door area. Oversized deck off of kitchen/breakfast/great room overlooking the heavily wooded, private backyard. New, deep well and septic system. 2-car garage with pull-down stairs to the add'l storage.

