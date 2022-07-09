3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $449,500

Easy, low-maintenance living. Main Level PRIMARY Suite! Home lives like a 5BR + Bonus but septic dictates only 3BRS (see attached floorplan). 3 other spacious rooms (with closets) on main (reflected as 2 BR/1 Office/ 1 BR/Bonus in data). Upstairs- spacious bedroom, full bathroom, HUGE BONUS ROOM + small area for computer/desk nest. Lovely kitchen w/island, granite/tile, stainless appliances, pantry. Cozy family room w/ fireplace. Ample storage...lots of generous bedroom/coat/linen/storage closets. Lanai-styled deck overlooks large backyard bordered by a lush canopy of trees. Playset + raised garden (currently full of veggies & wildflowers). Old Hickory storage building (10x12), Plush carpeting in bedrooms, family room and hallways. LVP in kitchen & foyer. Tile flooring in the 3 full bathrooms. Primary bathroom features a soaking tub + tile shower. Gate community. Community Pool. 5-6 minutes from I-77 just outside Troutman and about 10 miles to Mooresville.