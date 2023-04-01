MUST SEE INTERIOR FEATURES!! BRAND NEW MOVE-IN READY home close to Lake Norman! This 1.5-story Avery plan has three bedrooms, three full baths, and more than 2,500 square feet. The main level includes the primary suite, dining room, and one secondary bedroom along with the open kitchen and family room area. The upper floor has a loft, a bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a full bath. The designer kitchen features white cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop. Enjoy outdoor living on the covered rear porch and the large concrete patio. Additional upgrades include a gas fireplace with slate surround, a luxury shower in the primary bath, tray ceilings in the foyer, dining room, and primary bedroom, and an upgraded trim package. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Visit today!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $449,500
