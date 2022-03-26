When you walk into this home you first encounter a private office. Next is a hallway that leads you to two secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom, and the laundry room. The split bedroom plan tucks these bedrooms away from the primary. The living room has a gas fireplace with a TV mount above. The open floor plan flows directly into the spacious kitchen which has beautiful granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. The large island has room to seat 4. The breakfast nook sits right off the kitchen. The owner's suite on the other side of the living room is large with a large bathroom with double sinks and a walk-in shower. The WIC is also spacious. Now don't forget the bonus room above the garage. Out back is a covered patio along with an additional uncovered area. The back yard is fenced with some shade trees on the lot. What tops this back yard off is that it also leaves the option of a pool because the septic lines are all in the front yard. Don't let this one slip by!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $445,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
The song “Closing Time” by Semisonic is a favorite of Jon Nobinger, who knows that when he sang it at karaoke at Fourth Creek Brewing Co. over…
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is hono…
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a slight variation at the end, affectionately referred to over the years as the “couch gag.”
The cause of an inmate’s death at the Iredell County Detention Center remains undetermined after an autopsy report from the N.C. Office of the…
The 2045 Land Development Plan was once again a hot topic as concerns from the public, business and government interests came into conflict at…
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Humongous 5 Bedroom 3-1/2 Bath Cape Cod Basement Home in walking distance to Mac Anderson Park & downtown Statesville.This Off Frame Modul…
Iredell Health System has recently appointed three new members to its board of directors, and several members to the Board of Trustees, contin…