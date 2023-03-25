This is a new construction home in the beautiful Statesville neighborhood of Lippard Springs. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office/bonus room with just over 2000 square feet and a 2 car garage. It will have a full brick exterior. Inside you will find luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout as well as carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen comes with granite countertops and stainless steel Fridgidaire appliances. Paint color is "City Loft" by Sherwin-Williams which is very similar to an agreeable grey. Seller offering 2.5% to buyers agents and $5000 towards buyers closing costs! Call me for details today! Interior photos coming soon.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $442,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Statesville man died Saturday afternoon after flipping a lawn mower into a pond in the 300 block of Elmwood Road.
A Statesville man is facing charges after leading deputies on a two-county chase Sunday afternoon, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Melissa Neader said the announcement that Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department will receive an Accessibility for Parks Grant in the …
The father went to his daughter’s apartment after hearing that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her, Florida police said.
A second suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old on Wednesday was apprehended in West Virginia.