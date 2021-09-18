3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $439,900

Call The Andi Jack Team Today!828.291.9514-Welcome Home To Your Stunning "Like" New Home in Troutman! Come Right In to Your Formal Dining Room/Living Room Space, Powder Room, Kitchen, and Great Room with Gas Log Fireplace! Home features many custom upgrades through out- upgraded quartz counter tops, backsplash, and large tiled primary shower to name a few! Spacious Primary Retreat with natural light, spacious design, and large closet! Loft and 2 Additional Guest Bedrooms Upstairs with Bathroom and Laundry! We love the rocking chair front porch, large 1 Acre lot with private backyard, and county taxes!