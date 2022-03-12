You first notice the extended front entry full of wainscotting that leads into this ranch style home. Because of the split BD plan, you first pass two BDs. Both BDs have large closets with one being a WIC. Each BD has an adjacent full bathroom that is perfect for everyone to have their own space. Next you pass the extremely large dining room, that if you do not have a need for, can easily be transformed into alternate space. The spacious kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and white cabinets. The peninsula has room to seat 4. The breakfast nook sits right off the kitchen. The living room has a gas fireplace with a TV mount above. The owner's suite is extremely large with a large bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub, and a walk-in shower. This home is situated on a .55-acre cul-de-sac lot that backs up to a natural wooded area providing owner privacy from the rear deck.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $439,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man was charged after shots were fired Sunday afternoon into a residence in Mooresville.
Kelly Wyatt of Statesville tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.
At 15, she set a fire that killed her grandparents in Wilkes County. At 46, she's getting a second chance.
- Updated
While in prison April Barber became a certified paralegal and the author of two books. And she is repentant, said Greensboro attorney Don Vaughan, who pushed for the pardon that set Barber free.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March…
- Updated
A Kings Mountain woman faces multiple felony charges after her arrest on drug counts twice in Iredell County over the past few weeks, Iredell …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The house hunt is ongoing, but Mitch Johnson believes he’s already found a good home in South Iredell High School and the greater Troutman community.
When and how did you acquire the car?
- Updated
West Iredell High School revealed this week that it has named former Warriors player Macy Pope its next volleyball coach.
Greensboro pastor, restaurant owner held without bail over missed court dates connected to unpaid loans
A bench warrant was issued for Seafood Destiny owner Anthony Knotts on Feb. 18 after he did not show up for a Jan. 3 court date — the latest in a string of missed court dates — over unpaid debts, including one that started out as a $4,915 loan in 2012 that has accrued more than $10,000 in interest, according to court records.