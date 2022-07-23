 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $435,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION 3BR/2BA home located in quiet neighborhood with no HOA just minutes off 77! The quality of construction can be seen through all aspects of the build including 2x6 framed walls, additional insulation for an energy efficient home, cased windows, solid surface countertops throughout home, R-9 insulated garage door, plus much more! The second floor offers a master bedroom with ensuite master bathroom with tile shower walls and alcove soaker tub with private toilet area and walk in closet. The laundry room is also situated on the second floor along with an open loft concept. Estimated completion date of late August 2022. Schedule your private showing today!

