Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman! This 1.5-story Avery plan has three bedrooms, three full baths, and more than 2,500 square feet. The main level includes the primary suite, dining room, and one secondary bedroom along with the open kitchen and family room area. The upper floor has a loft, a bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a full bath. The designer kitchen features white cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop. Enjoy outdoor living on the covered rear porch and the large concrete patio. Additional upgrades include a gas fireplace with slate surround, a luxury shower in the primary bath, tray ceilings in the foyer, dining room, and primary bedroom, and an upgraded trim package. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
NC high school paints over student artwork meant to show support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ community
"... We aren’t allowed to have equality," says one student after a high school in Burke County painted over images of a fist and rainbow butterflies in a student mural.
Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C.
A Conover man told police he buried a body in the backyard of his house after the deceased suffered a fatal overdose in the basement of the home.
The Statesville Fire Department has announced the promotion of Capt. Pete Morrison to fire marshal, Lt. Danny Fisher to Captain, and Firefight…
Greg Atkinson of Atkinson Acres Hemp Farm will be hosting HempStock, a fall festival, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A chase that looped around Burke County for about a half hour Tuesday afternoon came to a slow stop on N.C. 18 when the vehicle apparently ran out of gas.
There was a time when Mike Ballweber, Doosan Bobcat North America president, remembers looking out behind the company’s facility in Statesvill…
A West Iredell High School teacher has been charged with sending a sexually explicit video to a student.
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education passed three resolutions at Monday night’s board meeting.
Three stolen vehicles were recovered and a Statesville man, who lived nearby was charged, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.