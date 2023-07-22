GORGEOUS AND CONVIENIENT TO I-40 AS WELL AS I-77. OPEN MAIN FLOOR PLAN WITH SPACIOUS KITCHEN AS CENTERPIECE. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, PLUS PAINTED BURCH CABINETS, LARGE GREAT LIVING AREA PLUS DINING AREA. PRIVATE STUDY ROOM/OFFICE ON MAIN LEVEL OFFERS QUIET WORK SPACE. LARGE OWNER'S RETREAT WITH LUXURY EN SUITE AND WALK IN CLOSET. HUGE UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM/MAN CAVE AREA FOR TV AND OR CHILDRENS PLAY AREA.