When you walk in this meticulously kept home, the two story foyer leads you past the dining room and into the living room. The LR is large w/ a gas fireplace that is open into the breakfast nook and spacious kitchen w/ an island. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry, plenty of storage and counter space and a gas range. Upstairs, with the split BR floorplan, you find 2 secondary bedrooms and a full bath. As you walk towards the primary suite, you pass a large bonus room that has beautiful french doors and is perfect for a home office. When you walk in the primary suite, you notice how spacious it is. The attached bathroom has dual walk-in closets, double vanity, and a separate bath and shower. The laundry room is also located upstairs as well. Outside you find a large patio with a pergola perfect for outdoor dining. The fenced yard is HUGE and has a shed for outdoor storage. This home has been well cared for and is ready for someone to put their personal touches on it and call home.