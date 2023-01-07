This is a new construction home in the beautiful Statesville neighborhood of Lippard Springs. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office/bonus room with just over 2000 square feet and a 2 car garage. It will have a full vinyl exterior. Inside you will find luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout as well as carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen comes with granite countertops and stainless steel Fridgidaire appliances. Paint color is "City Loft" by Sherwin-Williams which is very similar to an agreeable grey. Seller offering 2.5% to buyers agents and $5000 towards buyers closing costs! Call me for details today! Interior photos coming soon
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $425,000
