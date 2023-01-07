 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $425,000

This is a new construction home in the beautiful Statesville neighborhood of Lippard Springs. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office/bonus room with just over 2000 square feet and a 2 car garage. It will have a full vinyl exterior. Inside you will find luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout as well as carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen comes with granite countertops and stainless steel Fridgidaire appliances. Paint color is "City Loft" by Sherwin-Williams which is very similar to an agreeable grey. Seller offering 2.5% to buyers agents and $5000 towards buyers closing costs! Call me for details today! Interior photos coming soon

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion family hosts Night of Impact benefitting The Christian Mission

Marion family hosts Night of Impact benefitting The Christian Mission

Randy and Betty Marion, their daughter, Jennifer Marion Mills and son, Randy Marion Jr., hosted a Night of Impact, with more than $1,000,000 presented for The Christian Mission. The funds raised propelled the local nonprofit to reach the 60 percent mark of their capital campaign to be used for a new facility in downtown Mooresville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert