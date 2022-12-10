3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $419,900

This is a new construction home in the beautiful neighborhood of Seven Springs. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with just over 2000 square feet and a bonus room over the 2 car garage. It will have a full brick exterior. Inside you will find luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout as well as carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen will come with granite countertops and stainless steel Fridgidaire appliances. Paint color will be "City Loft" by Sherwin-Williams which is very similar to an agreeable grey. Property is eligible for USDA financing! No money down! No modifications or changes to the finishes will be made to this home. Schedule your showing now.