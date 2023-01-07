3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $419,900

Beautiful Open Concept 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Larkin! Built in 2021, come home to your rocking chair front porch and covered entry. Inside, you are greeted with wainscoting in the foyer and Mohawk REVWOOD flooring throughout all living areas. Front bedroom and bathroom w/ upgraded granite countertops and tile. 9' ceilings throughout, 11' ceilings in main living area w/ beams, large windows & private backyard views. Gourmet Kitchen with 42" cabinets, wall oven & microwave, separate range, upgraded d/w & granite countertops. Large Dining room with wainscoting & butlers pantry to kitchen. Breakfast nook w/ craftsman wainscoting. Electric Fireplace in living room w/ tile surround mantle & custom accent wall. Primary Bedroom features custom accent wall and REVWOOD flooring w/ luxurious primary bathroom w/ tile shower & granite countertops and a large Closet! Screened Porch & Fenced Yard. Large laundry room w/ tile, extra cabinets, & folding table. Rear room can be used as office or bedroom.