Beautiful High End To Be Built Home In Magnolia Glen. Rare Opportunity To Own A House On A Condo Lot w/Yard Maintenance Included! Gourmet Kitchen w/Custom Cabinetry, Island, & Pantry, Great Room w/Gas Log Fireplace, Huge Master on Main w/Spa Like Master Bath. Pricing is Based On The Pinehurst Model w/Finished Upstairs. Buyer Can Have Minor Adjustments to Floor Plan & Upgrades For An Additional Cost or Choose From (4) Additional House Plans & (3) Elevation Levels To Create The Perfect Home. Excellent Location Close To Downtown Shopping, Restaurants, & Award Winning Iredell County Schools. Easy Access To I-40 & I-77.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $419,650
