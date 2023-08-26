This Beautiful Ranch, with tons of builder upgrades, is located on a nearly 1 acre, level, private lot features an open concept plan w/3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 2 car garage (w/side door entry to yard)! NO HOA! Upgraded Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, quartz island/eat in bar, custom cabinetry and hardware, custom back splash, custom lighting & LVP flooring! Open, bright & airy Great Room features gas fireplace & LVP flooring! Spacious Master w/private bath w/dual granite vanity, relaxing soaking tub, large tiled shower, tile floors & his/her closets! Spacious Rooms throughout! Covered patio overlooks large, private, level back yard great for relaxing or activities! Carson Creek is nestled in the more rural setting of North Statesville w/easy access to I-77 & I-40. Community is located less than 5 miles from historical Fort Dobbs & just minutes to North Statesville dining & shopping! Low Iredell Co taxes & city water!