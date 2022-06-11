3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $415,000

WELCOME HOME! This new construction 3 BR, 2.5 BA home will check all of your boxes. Full Brick Exterior, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. Island Kitchen with Subway Tile Backsplash, Granite Countertops, beautiful White Cabinets, Pantry & Stainless Steel Appliances. Kitchen is open to the Living Room & Breakfast Area. Split Bedroom Floorplan creates a private Primary Suite with Walk-in Shower, Dual Vanities & a Large Walk-in Closet. 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms are bright & spacious. 12x16 Covered Rear Deck overlooks the large back yard. This home was built with quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. Located in a small established neighborhood. You have to see this one!