3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $410,000

THIS IS THE ONE THAT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR! This beautiful new construction home is complete and move-in-ready! Low maintenance LVP flooring throughout the whole home. Stunning Kitchen with large island, beautiful granite countertops, tile back splash & soft close cabinets, new appliances including an oven with Airfrying feature. Primary Suite offers a trey ceiling, gorgeous double vanity & huge walk in closet! A large walk in laundry room offers plenty of extra storage space. A covered rear deck is the perfect place to sip your morning coffee. Beautiful upgraded fixtures and details throughout. Conditioned crawl space, upgraded full brick exterior. Conveniently located minutes from I-77 & I-40 in a quaint small established neighborhood among other well built homes. Welcome home!