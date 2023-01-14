3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $410,000

Beautiful Like New Open Concept ranch in Larkin Golf Club! Come home to your rocking chair front porch & covered entry. Inside, you are greeted with wainscoting in the foyer and Mohawk REVWOOD flooring throughout all living areas. Front bedroom and bathroom w/ upgraded granite countertops and tile. 9' ceilings throughout, 11' ceilings in main living area w/ beams, large windows & private backyard views. Gourmet Kitchen w/ 42" soft close cabinets, wall oven/microwave, electric range, upgraded dishwasher & granite countertops. Lg Dining room w/ wainscoting & butlers pantry to kitchen. Breakfast nook w/ craftsman wainscoting. Electric Fireplace in living room w/ tile surround mantle & custom accent wall. Primary Bedroom boasts custom accent wall and REVWOOD flooring w/ luxurious primary bath w/ large tile shower & granite countertops and large closet! Large study that could also serve as a bedroom, Screened Porch & Fenced Yard. Large laundry room w/ tile floor, cabinets, & folding table.