3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $405,000

Don't miss this Private and Very Secluded Property!The 3 combined parcels of 36.95 acres has a lots of potential! Seller would considers dividing the property.Minute from I-40. Fairly level with stream running through it. Partial wooded / partial cleared for farming & pasture. Several outbuildings on the property, 2 wells - one is new. House has new windows & new central Heat & Air ( mini split system). This is a great opportunity for a private estate, to build your dream home or farm. Alert the builders and developers for small subdivision. Enjoy peace and quiet in this beautiful North Iredell area with close proximity to Catawba, Troutman, State Parks, Restaurants, Retail and all Major Highways.