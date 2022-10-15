Like new home in the sought-after community of Hidden Lakes! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features open concept living, and high-end features throughout, and is perfect for entertaining! The beautiful kitchen has an island and plenty of cabinet space that flow into an inviting living room. Downstairs you will also find an office for all your work-from-home needs. Upstairs you will find an extra entertainment/playroom along with a large primary suite with double vanity sinks and a walk-in closet and generously sized secondary bedrooms. Minutes to I-77, and I-40 and convenient to Lake Norman State Park, Downtown Statesville, Troutman, and Mooresville entertainment, dining, and shopping. Schedule your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
NC high school paints over student artwork meant to show support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ community
"... We aren’t allowed to have equality," says one student after a high school in Burke County painted over images of a fist and rainbow butterflies in a student mural.
Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C.
A Conover man told police he buried a body in the backyard of his house after the deceased suffered a fatal overdose in the basement of the home.
The Statesville Fire Department has announced the promotion of Capt. Pete Morrison to fire marshal, Lt. Danny Fisher to Captain, and Firefight…
Greg Atkinson of Atkinson Acres Hemp Farm will be hosting HempStock, a fall festival, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A chase that looped around Burke County for about a half hour Tuesday afternoon came to a slow stop on N.C. 18 when the vehicle apparently ran out of gas.
There was a time when Mike Ballweber, Doosan Bobcat North America president, remembers looking out behind the company’s facility in Statesvill…
A West Iredell High School teacher has been charged with sending a sexually explicit video to a student.
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education passed three resolutions at Monday night’s board meeting.
Three stolen vehicles were recovered and a Statesville man, who lived nearby was charged, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.