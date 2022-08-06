3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $400,000

Looking for New construction but not looking for a 6-12 month process with lots of potential delays? This is the house for you! This practically brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath home has a great open floor plan on the main floor with a beautiful fireplace in the family room that the home owner added after purchase. It features a spacious kitchen with large island, gorgeous cabinetry and a walk in pantry. Upstairs hosts all 3 bedrooms and two full baths with beautifully tiled showers and floors. Laundry is also conveniently located upstairs so no lugging clothes up and down the stairs. This is a great private area on a large lot. Close access to I-77 is a plus!