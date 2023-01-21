3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $399,000

$2500 CLOSING CREDIT- Like New Open Concept ranch in Larkin Golf Club w/ $60K in upgrades! Large Stone Accented Front Porch; 9' ceilings throughout; Wainscoting in Foyer; REVWOOD flooring throughout all living areas. Front bedroom w/ bathroom w/ wood look tile and upgraded granite countertops. Spacious dining room w/ wainscoting trim and butlers pantry to kitchen; 11' ceilings in main living area and kitchen w/ beams, crown molding, large windows & private backyard views. Electric Fireplace w/ tile surround mantle and custom board & batten wall. Gourmet Kitchen w/ 42" soft close cabinets, wall oven/micro. electric range, upgraded dishwasher & granite countertops. Breakfast nook w/ craftsman wainscoting. Primary Bedroom w/ custom accent wall and REVWOOD flooring w/ luxurious primary bath w/ large tile shower, upgraded granite countertops and large closet! Large study that could serve as a bedroom; Screened Porch & Fenced Yard. Large laundry room w/ tile floor, cabinets, & folding table.