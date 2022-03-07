A large open Living Room and Dining Room greets you as you enter The Huntley. Pass through an Oversized Great Room as you enter into the L-shaped Kitchen. Upstairs you will find a generous sized Owner's Bedroom with long corridor walkway to the Owner's Bath and Oversized Walk-In Closet. Two additional Bedrooms are perfect and feature large individual closets. A large Open Game Room is perfect for turning into a Media Room or an Upstairs Living Room/TV Area. Additional options are available to customize The Huntley floorplan further.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $393,900
