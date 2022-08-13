3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $390,000

This open layout 1,967 sqft brand new ranch home will sit on a 1.51 acre lot partly open and partly wooded and on a cul de sac in a small neighborhood with no HOA; Caruso Homes is the builder and the home has not been started; Features include granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliance package, recessed lights, bathroom granite counters and ceramic tile flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, 50 gallon water heater, 9 foot ceilings, carpet and laminate flooring, 5 inch gutters and a 30 year architectural shingled roof; Lots 11 and 12 were combined in to one parcel; An onsite wastewater evaluation showed a septic can go on the property; Markers are in the ground showing the corners and property lines; County water is available in the street; Enjoy the best of country living in this non-HOA community; Low county tax area; Listing pictures are representative of the home that will be built;