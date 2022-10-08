3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $389,000

Don't miss the chance to make this beautiful new construction home yours! Rare opportunity to buy in the established Greenbriar Farms community. This home boasts neutral luxury finishes throughout including quartz countertops, beautiful craftsman style cabinetry, wide plank flooring, and recessed lighting. The open floor plan makes this home perfect for entertaining! Gourmet kitchen with large center island opens into the great room that leads to a covered deck overlooking the beautiful wooded private backyard. Not to mention - no HOA!