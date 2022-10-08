Don't miss the chance to make this beautiful new construction home yours! Rare opportunity to buy in the established Greenbriar Farms community. This home boasts neutral luxury finishes throughout including quartz countertops, beautiful craftsman style cabinetry, wide plank flooring, and recessed lighting. The open floor plan makes this home perfect for entertaining! Gourmet kitchen with large center island opens into the great room that leads to a covered deck overlooking the beautiful wooded private backyard. Not to mention - no HOA!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $389,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A West Iredell High School teacher has been charged with sending a sexually explicit video to a student.
NC church buys and forgives nearly $1.2 million in medical debt in Forsyth, Davidson counties. And they aren't finished.
More than 1,300 households will soon open letters informing them their medical debt has been forgiven. It's all thanks to a small Winston-Salem church whose congregation raised $5,000 toward the effort.
Family and friends say an accident that claimed the life of a Hickory man was preventable.
Police allege a man shot and killed a woman in Mocksville after mistaking her for someone involved in a court case against him. U.S. Marshals were on site when the gunfire erupted.
A Statesville woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Island Ford Road Wednesday afternoon.
Statesville-based Iredell Physician Network, LLC (IPN) has agreed to pay $138,612 to resolve allegations that it knowingly avoided an obligati…
A Conover couple pleaded guilty on Monday to participating in the breaching of the U.S. Capitol.
A Hickory man was found dead inside an overturned vehicle in a creek on Saturday morning.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Top-ranked North Iredell continues unbeaten season with win over West Iredell
OLIN—Emma Norris provided 16 kills and Tilley Collins contributed 23 digs in addition to serving three aces as unbeaten North Iredell breezed …
Ashley Furniture says it will close its Statesville distribution center, affecting 111 employees, in November. The company plans to increase t…