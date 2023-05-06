Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman! This 2-story, 3-Bedroom/2.5-Bath Newberry plan features a study with French doors and a dining room on the main level, along with a beautiful kitchen with island and breakfast space. Stainless appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, and gas range are included. The upper level features the primary bedroom, two secondary bedrooms, a loft, and laundry room. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. THIS IS A PROPOSED LISTING FOR A TO-BE-BUILT HOME. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change.